Poe urges ‘Bato’: Set an example, punish rogue cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) must show an example by punishing its own men allegedly involved in crimes, Senator Grace Poe said on Thursday.

Poe made this appeal to PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who faced the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs’ investigation on the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Jee was reportedly strangled to death by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel inside the PNP headquarters in Quezon City after an alleged anti-narcotics operation last October 18.

“Ang problema namin, your honor, itong mga biktima, most of them e hindi po nagpa-file ng complaint formally sa ating kapulisan. ‘Yan ang probelma namin, your honor,” dela Rosa said.

(Our problem, your honor, is most of the victims do not file a formal complaint before the police. That is our problem, your honor.)

“Chief, siguro importante rin talaga na mapakita mo, magbigay ka ng ehemplo ng isa sa kanila na napaparusahan mo,” Poe said in response to the PNP chief’s statement.

(Chief, it’s therefore important that you set an example by punishing a rogue cop.)

“Kasi dito sa ‘yung sa war on drugs na sinasabi, ang daming nanlaban daw, napatay pero hindi naman nabibiktima ng mga pulis, puro mga sibilyan.”

(Because in this war on drugs, many were accused of fighting back so they were killed, but not one police has been hurt, it’s always been the civilians.)

The senator cited the recent report of another policeman who was accused of rape.

“Marami ngayon ang yumayabang na dahil sa tignin nila ay kinakampihan sila at hindi kaagad-agad nareresolba ang kaso,” Poe said.

(Many police are becoming arrogant because they feel they are protected and their cases are not resolved immediately.)

The senator reiterated her appeal to the PNP chief to set an example by punishing rogue cops.

“Sa ating mga kapulisan siguro kailangang dapat ipakita n’yo na kayo ang ehemplo mismo at bigyan ng parusa ‘yung mga talagang nasasama sa matagal ng mga kaso,” Poe said.

(It is important for the police to set an example by punishing a rogue cop who has been involved in cases.) IDL/rga