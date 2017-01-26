Bulacan cops kill former policeman, 11 others in drug raids

CAMP GEN ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – Twelve suspects, including a former policeman, were killed in drug operations conducted on Tuesday (Jan. 24) and Wednesday (Jan. 25) in various Bulacan towns.

At 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the City of Malolos, police shot dead Napoleon Bautista, a construction worker, and Joven Albonia during a drug bust in Barangay (village) Pinagbakahan, said Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos police chief.

The suspects were carrying two caliber .38 revolvers and suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

On Tuesday, 10 people were killed and 62 others were arrested when the police served search warrants or conducted buy-bust operations in different towns, said Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director.

Former PO2 Beejay Rigor and a companion, Rafael Jenca, were killed in Norzagaray town at 11:30 p.m. Earlier, police killed 8 suspects in the towns of Plaridel, Sta. Maria, Pandi, San Rafael, San Miguel and the cities of Meycauayan and San Jose del Monte.

Caramat said the Bulacan police served 9 search warrants and conducted 34 buy-bust operations on Tuesday, and seized 227 sachets of suspected shabu; 16 packs of dried marijuana leaves; 18 guns, and 3 hand grenades.

Police also arrested Donya Remedios Trinidad (DRT) municipal councilor Gino San Pedro and Cirilo Trillana, village chief of Sto. Niño in Hagonoy town for possessing unlicensed firearm in separate operations on Tuesday. CDG/rga