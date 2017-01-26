Drug pusher nabbed in Lucena City buy-bust

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested an alleged drug pusher here in a buy-bust operation Wednesday after a user pointed him out as his source of “shabu,” police said Thursday.

A police report said Ronnie Boy Rocela, aka “Biboy,” 30, was nabbed by anti-illegal drug operatives after he sold a plastic sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover policeman along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay (village) Isabang at about 7:30 p.m.

Rocela was identified by one of his alleged former customers who recently surrendered, according to police.

Seized from Rocela were four grams of shabu worth P7,500, drug paraphernalia, a mini digital weighing scale, a mobile phone with records of drug transactions and P2,000 cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales. The suspect is detained at the Lucena police jail. CBB/rga