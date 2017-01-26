New DOT campaign to show it’s Filipinos who make it more fun in PH

“When you’re with Filipinos, you’re with family.”

The Department of Tourism on Thursday unveiled the new campaign ad that will be officially launched during the Miss Universe coronation night on Jan. 30.

The video produced by McCann Erickson features travel blogger Jack Ellis being called “anak (child)” by a local at the Enchanted River in Surigao.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said the new campaign ad answers why it’s more fun in the Philippines.

“You focus on the traits of the Filipinos. Other countries also have beaches, places to go shopping or eat, but Filipinos are different, you have to show that so we focus on that now,” Teo said in a press briefing in Makati City.

Teo said P650 million had been allotted for the new tourism campaign, but actual spending will depend on deliverables. CDG