Maid identifies cop who abducted her and Korean boss

The house help of slain South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo identified during a Senate hearing on Thursday the police officer who allegedly abducted them at the Korean’s house in Angeles City, Pampanga last October 18.

“Yung pumasok sa loob ng bahay si SPO3 [Ricky] Sta. Isabel po,” Marisa Morquicho told the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs when asked to identify the person caught on CCTV withdrawing in an ATM machine in Greenhills, San Juan on the night of their abduction.

Morquicho was also taken along with her boss but she was later freed by their abductors. Jee, on the other hand, was reportedly strangled to death inside the Philippine National Police headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sya din ang nasa video na ito? Nakikilala mo po ba ang tao na ito?” Senator Risa Hontiveros asked, to which Morquicho answered yes.

Asked again by Hontiveros if the person on CCTV was the same person seated in the hearing room, referring to Sta. Isabel, the helper again answered in the positive.

“Opo sya po,” Morquicho said.

But Sta. Isabel repeatedly denied the allegations, saying he was not the man on the CCTV.

“Lahat po ng video na pinapakita nila, wala po yung sarili ko dyan,” he said. CDG/rga