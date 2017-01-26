‘Korean’s slay casts doubts on PNP’s moral ascendancy’

The Movement for Restoration of Peace and Justice (MRPO) on Thursday condemned the involvement of policemen in the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, saying it “puts into question the moral ascendancy of the police.”

During the Senate probe on alleged “tokhang for ransom” cases, MRPO chair Ka Kuen Chua lamented the slow prosecution of suspects in Jee’s slay and other cases.

“How can we feel secure when the persons mandated to ensure our safety are the very persons we need protection from?” Chua said.

“What alarms us is despite cooperation from victims and evidence that would pin down personalities behind crimes, the expected arrest (was) never swift or never happens. It pains us, this apathy of law enforcement, but we hope this will not develop into a culture,” he added.

Noting that there “seems to be suggestions to delay the prosecution of persons involved,” Chua also called on the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs to probe the “efficacy of law enforcement and prosecutorial services.”

“The last thing we want is to lose trust in our officers of uniform,” Chua added.

Jee was taken from his home in Angeles, Pampanga last October 18, 2016 allegedly by policemen led by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs group in the guise of an arrest. It was later revealed that the businessman was killed inside the police headquarters in Camp Crame the same day he was abducted. IDL