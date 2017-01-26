Bato assures Korean community: We will solve Jee’s murder

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday assured the Korean community that the police will solve the kidnap-slay case of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

During the Senate probe on alleged “tokhang-for-ransom” cases, Dela Rosa said he was “really saddened and shamed” that his men were involved in Jee’s murder under the guise of legitimate police operations.

“Let me express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, even as I assure the Korean community that we will get to the bottom of this case to serve justice,” Dela Rosa said in his opening statement.

“All evidence point to criminal activities committed by police personnel operating under legitimate police operations,” he added.

Jee was kidnapped from his Pampanga home in October 2016 by policemen allegedly led by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs group. Jee was killed inside the police headquarters in Camp Crame the same day he was abducted

Dela Rosa said the PNP shared the observation of Sen. Panfilo Lacson that Jee’s case should “serve as an eye opener to the justice system that needs reforms.”

In his opening statement, Lacson called the Jee case as “uncanny, inconceivable and totally unprecedented.” CBB