Thursday, January 26, 2017
newsinfo / Nation
Slain Korean’s wife faces husband’s alleged killer in Senate probe

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 10:22 AM January 26, 2017
Choi Kyung-jin, wife of abducted and murdered South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo. TARRA QUISMUNDO/INQUIRER PHOTO

The wife of abducted and murdered South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo and his alleged killer, SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, faced each other on Thursday at the Senate.

Jee’s widow, Choi Kyung-jin, and Sta. Isabel were among the resource persons in the first hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Ricky Sta. Isabel seated right across Jee Ick-joo's wife, Choi Kyung-jin during the first hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs on the kidnap-slay case. TARRA QUISMUNDO/INQUIRER PHOTO

Jee, along with house help Marisa Morquicho, were reportedly taken from his house in Angeles, Pampanga last October 18 by anti-narcotics group led by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel for alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Morquicho was later freed while the businessman was reportedly strangled to death by Sta. Isabel inside the Philippine National Police headquarters.

Also present in the hearing were PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, and Sta. Isabel’s superior, Supt. Raphael Dumalo of the PNP’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group, among others. CDG

