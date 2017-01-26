Cayetano hits Senators for calling Mamasapano probe Duterte diversionary ploy

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday hit his colleagues, who accused the Duterte administration of allegedly using the Mamasapano incident to divert attention from the “crisis” of the President’s own leadership.

“It is hypocritical on the part of Senators (Antonio) Trillanes and (Leila) De Lima to oppose the reopening of the investigation, when they pretend to be the staunchest advocates of human rights and justice,” Cayetano said in a statement.

He noted how Trillanes and De Lima repeatedly accuse the administration of condoning human rights violations “but are now the first to turn a blind eye to the SAF (Special Action Force) families’ call for justice.”

Trillanes and De Lima, in separate statements on Wednesday, said the reopening of the Mamasapano incident by an independent commission being proposed by President Rodrigo Duterte was just meant to divert attention from the failures of his administration.

De Lima also believes that the issue was part of the President’s effort to “demonize” the past administration “in order to cover up for his own lack of accomplishments and direction after six months into his term.”

Duterte’s known ally, Cayetano, believed otherwise, saying the President was the right person to get justice for the 44 SAF men, who perished from the botched Mamasapano operation two years ago.

“Let the independent commission get to the truth quietly and without politics,” Cayetano said.

He also called on the public to continue supporting the administration’s efforts to resolve the case.

“While I remain confident in President Duterte’s commitment to deliver on this promise, I also urge the Filipino people to support the administration’s fight for justice,” Cayetano said.

“I continue to pray for the families of the gallant SAF44. Rest assured that change, justice, and compassion are real and within reach under the Duterte leadership,” the senator added. CDG