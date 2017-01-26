Thursday, January 26, 2017
Politician on Duterte narco list arrested in Agusan del Sur

/ 08:27 AM January 26, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur — Police arrested on Wednesday a municipal legislator who was reportedly on the list of alleged narco politicians of President Duterte.

Apolonio Layugan, a member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Esperanza town, was arrested during a raid on his farm in Barangay Dakutan, according to local police director Chief Inspector Lucio Datahan.

Layugan is a former three-term Esperanza vice mayor.

Datahan said police led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized from Layugan’s farm house eight sachets of suspected shabu worth P59,000 and a 9-mm Glock pistol.

Layugan is under the custody of the PDEA-Caraga regional office in Butuan City, Datahan said. CBB

