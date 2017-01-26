3 legislators, not 2, on Duterte’s narcolist

There are three—not two —members of the House of Representatives who are on President Duterte’s “narcolist” of politicians involved in drug trafficking, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said on Wednesday.

All three are men, two of them based in Luzon, while the other one is from Mindanao, according to Fariñas. He, however, did not identify them.

Fariñas told reporters that the leadership of the 293-seat chamber would thoroughly verify the information first with the Philippine National Police and antinarcotics authorities before disclosing the names of the three legislators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need due process here,” he said.

“I have talked to one of the three… He was shocked. He said, ‘How was I included?’ That’s why we’re backtracking and finding out how that list was prepared,” Fariñas said.

He said there was need for further verification of the information, considering that a previous list of drug personalities turned out to be erroneous.