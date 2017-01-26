News Briefs

Fariñas: Harry Roque still a congressman

As far as the House of Representatives is concerned, Harry Roque of the Kabayan party-list group is still a congressman.

Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said the former University of the Philippine law professor would remain on the roster of House members while the leadership hears both sides of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a procedure. One is saying he has been ousted. But the Speaker has not received any papers. Where are their papers? One says it’s the Comelec (Commission on Elections) that should decide,” he said.

“Anything goes. We will study well and hear both parties,” Fariñas said. Roque was unseated as Kabayan representative in Congress over his “severely damaging” statements. —DJ YAP

Sandigan orders arrest of Negros Oriental governor

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the arrest of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and two others for graft and malversation.

In a 28-page resolution, the court’s Third Division sustained the finding of probable cause to head to trial over the province’s continued use of P480.7-million calamity funds already revoked by the government in 2012.

Besides Degamo, the court also upheld the indictment of provincial treasurer Danilo Mendez and provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes for one count of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and 11 counts of malversation with falsification. —VINCE F. NONATO

Davao del Sur vice mayor suspended for neglect of duty

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension and the indictment of a former Davao del Sur mayor for refusing to pay the monetary claims of a utility worker who has since died.

Incumbent Bansalan Vice Mayor Edwin Reyes was found administratively liable for simple neglect of duty.

The case arose from Reyes’s allegedly “unjustified refusal” to pay back wages to the heirs of utility worker Junelan Mantica, after the Civil Service Commission ruled that his dropping from the rolls was not in order.

Mantica died in 2014. —VINCE F. NONATO