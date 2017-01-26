IN THE KNOW: Peter Co

Wu Tuan Yuan, alias Peter Co, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2001 for selling illegal drugs. In July 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte tagged him as one of the three alleged “top tier” drug lords who supply the largest amount of narcotics from China in the Philippines.

The late Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. of Albuera town in Leyte province also named Co as one of the drug suppliers of his son, Kerwin Espinosa, who was identified as the biggest drug lord in the Eastern Visayas region.

Last September, Co was among the four high-profile inmates wounded in a riot in the New Bilibid Prison.

Source: Inquirer Archives