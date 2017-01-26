Aquino to double-check facts before answering Duterte

On the morning of the 84th birth anniversary of his mother, former President Benigno Aquino III went over and “double-checked the facts” on the botched Mamasapano encounter that President Rodrigo Duterte blamed on him, saying the former commander in chief threw the police commandos into the lion’s den.

Aquino told reporters on Wednesday he would issue a statement on Thursday.

He said there were “a lot of points” raised by Mr. Duterte on Tuesday. “So we just wanted to make sure of our reply.”

The former President, his sisters Ballsy Cruz, Pinky Abelleda and Viel Dee, their husbands and children, heard Mass in honor of former President Corazon Aquino at Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

Other relatives and friends, led by Vice President Leni Robredo, joined them. The Vice President did not give any interviews.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said on Wednesday she was not offended by Mr. Duterte’s announcement that he planned to create an independent commission to look into the slaughter of 44 Special Action Force commandos in Mamasapano two years ago.