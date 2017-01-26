Thursday, January 26, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

New Munti police HQ has bulletproof windows, recreation center, ‘Green’ features

/ 12:15 AM January 26, 2017
The P74-million structure was inaugurated on Wednesday. —contributed photo

The P74-million structure was inaugurated on Wednesday. —contributed photo

After more than two decades of renting space at the back of City Hall, the Muntinlupa police can now call a P74-million “green” building their new home.

What is considered the biggest local police headquarters in Metro Manila was inaugurated on Wednesday on a 2,214-square-meter government  land on Laguerta Street, Barangay Tunasan.

The four-story structure designed by Don Causapin of the City Architect’s Office has shock-resistant and bulletproof windows. It is also installed with 51 closed-circuit television cameras linked to a command center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fully ventilated ground floor will be used as a detention area that can accommodate 80 male and female inmates, while the roof deck will have the barracks and a recreation center for uniformed personnel.

The building also has rainwater collector units for water recycling and energy efficient LED lights.

Construction started in 2016 after the Muntinlupa city council approved a P74-million budget for the project, according to City Information Officer Tez Ramos.

 

High-quality HQ

“In my 34 years in the service, it is only today that I’ve seen a high-quality headquarters such as this. It should be a model for other police headquarters in the Philippines,” said National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde.

Senior Supt. Nicolas Salvador, Muntinlupa police chief, said about a hundred policemen can move out of their former police station behind City Hall in Barangay Putatan, around a kilometer away from the new headquarters, starting Jan. 31.—DEXTER CABALZA

TAGS: Don Causapin, green building, Muntinlupa, Philippine news updates
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved