New Munti police HQ has bulletproof windows, recreation center, ‘Green’ features

After more than two decades of renting space at the back of City Hall, the Muntinlupa police can now call a P74-million “green” building their new home.

What is considered the biggest local police headquarters in Metro Manila was inaugurated on Wednesday on a 2,214-square-meter government land on Laguerta Street, Barangay Tunasan.

The four-story structure designed by Don Causapin of the City Architect’s Office has shock-resistant and bulletproof windows. It is also installed with 51 closed-circuit television cameras linked to a command center.

The fully ventilated ground floor will be used as a detention area that can accommodate 80 male and female inmates, while the roof deck will have the barracks and a recreation center for uniformed personnel.

The building also has rainwater collector units for water recycling and energy efficient LED lights.

Construction started in 2016 after the Muntinlupa city council approved a P74-million budget for the project, according to City Information Officer Tez Ramos.

High-quality HQ

“In my 34 years in the service, it is only today that I’ve seen a high-quality headquarters such as this. It should be a model for other police headquarters in the Philippines,” said National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde.

Senior Supt. Nicolas Salvador, Muntinlupa police chief, said about a hundred policemen can move out of their former police station behind City Hall in Barangay Putatan, around a kilometer away from the new headquarters, starting Jan. 31.—DEXTER CABALZA