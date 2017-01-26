MILF seeks closure as victims’ kin remember Mamasapano bloodbath

MAMASAPANO, Maguindanao—Family and friends of Rahma Dagadas said she is coping well with the death of her husband two years ago.

But Rahma, mother of three, said she still finds it hard to move on. Her husband, 28-year old farmer Omar, was found dead inside a mosque here on Jan. 25, 2015, the day the Philippine National Police’s Special Action Force (SAF) commandos entered the village of Tukanalipao in a mission to get Malaysian bomb expert Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan.

It was also the day when 44 SAF members, four residents and 18 Moro rebels were killed.

“Life is so unfair, and I can’t do anything about it,” the 30-year old widow said.

When her husband died, Rahma said the landowner took back the land that Omar tilled. She now tends a small sari-sari store for a living.

Rahma was pregnant with their third child when her husband died.

Rahma said unlike other families of civilian victims, she has not received help from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government.

What she got was the P40,000 help from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which she used to put up her store.

Rahma said most of those who received cash assistance from the MILF got P70,000 and farm equipment.

Healing and closure

Mohagher Iqbal, MILF chief negotiator, said there was no formal socioeconomic assistance to victims of the Mamasapano clash, but several “transition mechanisms” are in place to extend help.

“We have the Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund that would address issues like [assisting victims of] the Mamasapano [clash]. An aspect of the normalization is healing the past under the Transitional Justice and Reconciliation Commission program,” Iqbal said.

“Definitely, such incidents should be part of the healing process but until now we and our counterparts in the government have not yet decided on what specific move or action to take in relation to that,” he added.

For the MILF, the Mamasapano incident “needs closure,” Iqbal said.

“And that’s the problem in our country—there is no closure to problems. So when you do not [solve] the problems, you do not close the past, the problems will keep on returning … That’s the essence of the program on transitional justice and reconciliation commission—healing the past,” he said.

“So I would think it is more appropriate for the government and MILF and all concerned really to look at the Mamasapano incident so it would not happen again, especially now we are crafting the Bangsamoro Basic Law, and if the situation on the ground would be hostile and there would be incidents like Mamasapano, I don’t think we can move fast,” he added.

Moving on, seeking justice

Rahma’s sister, Aniza Abdul, said wives of slain MILF members and civilians have left their village to work as domestic helpers abroad.

Relatives of the slain SAF commandos, however, continue to seek justice.

“My son may be all bones and earth by now, but justice is really elusive,” said Rico Erana, father of Chief Insp. Garry Erana.

“We have been expecting this government to pursue it for us, but all we got was silence,” he added.

Erana said he has filed a complaint before through hotline number 8888, which was activated by the Duterte adminstration, asking about the promised scholarship for his grandchildren—Leah, a second year law student, and Rizia Ann, a second year college student.

Merlyn Gamutan, widow of Senior Insp. Joey Gamutan, complained that they have not received any word from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We heard some talks that there was a hearing in Cotabato and there was a request to transfer (the hearing) to Manila, but not a single notification from DOJ or anyone from the government,” Gamutan said.

In Cebu City, Michelle Candano, widow of PO2 Wendell Candano, said she found it unfair that only two of the 44 slain SAF commandos were given Medals of Valor.

“They all risked their lives. They deserved the Medal of Valor, too,” Candano said.

“Who was sent to jail? Who was held liable for what happened? No one,” she told the Inquirer.

“The pain is still here. We have moved on but our hearts are heavy because there is no justice,” she added.

Promises

But Candano said she received some of the benefits promised by the government.

In Northern Samar province, the memory of PO2 Joseph Sagonoy has been preserved by the University of Eastern Philippines (UEP) in the capital Catarman town after it named its two-story criminology building after him.

Last year, the UEP administration named its criminology building “Joseph Sagonoy Hall” in honor of his “heroism and sacrifice.”

UEP President Rolando Delorino said they wanted the memory of Sagonoy preserved and hoped his bravery would be emulated by their students.

“We consider him as our hero and we are proud to say that he was once a student of the UEP,” Delorino said.

The policeman’s relatives were honored and humbled by the move of the 99-year-old institution, but said they would continue seeking justice for their kin.

“But we still hope that those responsible be held accountable,” said James, 29, Sagonoy’s elder brother.

James lamented that not all of the promises given by the Aquino administration were fulfilled.

In Ilocos Norte, residents commemorated on Wednesday the gallantry of the 44 SAF commandos by praying for justice.

Dominador and Florencia Nacionales of Marcos town said they mourned for their son, PO2 Omar Nacionales.

“I pray that justice be served and for our son to finally rest in peace,” Florencia said following a ceremony at the provincial capitol grounds in Laoag City that was attended by local officials and government workers. —WITH REPORTS FROM CARINE ASUTILLA, JOEY A. GABIETA AND LEILANIE ADRIANO