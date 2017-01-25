Baguio gov’t employee killed in crossfire during drug bust

BAGUIO CITY — A City Hall employee was killed in an anti-drug operation that turned sour along upper Session Road on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 24).

Miguel Delinilla, 57, who was assigned to the city engineering office, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was with fellow workers inside a government vehicle that was parked near the President Fidel V. Ramos Gymnasium at 3:10 p.m. when a man and a woman began firing their weapons at what turned out to be undercover policemen, who were undertaking a drug bust in the area.

The government vehicle sped off to avoid the gunfight. But Delinilla’s companions did not realize he was wounded until they reached the city motorpool. He died on the way to a hospital.

Police said suspects Patricia Malangen and Marlon Calara tried to run but were eventually caught.

Forensic investigators said the trajectory of the bullet suggested the suspects aimed in the direction of Delinilla, who was sitting in the vehicle’s front seat, said Senior Supt. Ramil Saculles, city police director. SFM