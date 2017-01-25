Duterte warns of ‘zero tolerance,’ ‘no second chance’ vs lazy gov’t workers

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday warned that he would have “zero tolerance” for non-performing government workers as he vowed to get rid of corruption in the bureaucracy.

“The problem with government is indolence, tamad, tapulan. And most of the people in government take for granted the people’s interests,” said Duterte during the inauguration of New Hope Village for Yolanda survivors in Tacloban City.

The President was furious at the slow pace of housing rehabilitation particularly in Yolanda-hit areas.

“Galit ako kasi three years after yan lang ang natrabaho ng gobyerno (I’m angry because three years have passed and only these were accomplished by the government),” he said, adding he was not pleased with how the previous administration addressed the situation.

Dismissal, no second chance

Duterte warned of dismissal of erring government officials and employees.

“It’s zero tolerance. No second chance for all,” he said.

The firebrand leader slammed how government workers “milk government” and disregard their responsibilities.

“Wag kayong pumasok sa gobyerno (Don’t work in the government if your intention is) to milk government of money,” he said.

He said many government workers do not faithfully render the eight-hour work mandate.

“You have to work for eight hours. Bayad kayo niyan (You’re fully paid to work that long),” he said.

The President also frowned on government workers who go undertime.

“You are shortchanging the government. Actually, that is swindling. You are swindling the government and that is punishable under the revised penal code,” he said.

He said he had given government executives and directors 15 days to process requests or referrals in their offices.

“Pakamatay ka ng trabaho diyan. Wag kang umalis hanggang di ka matapos (Don’t leave until your work is done even if this may kill you),” he said.

No huge wages, bonuses

The chief executive also said he would soon make an unpopular decision.

“By the end of February, God willing buhay pa tayo, I will impose severe restrictions in government. Itong mga civilian wala kayo (Civilians you’re out of this). Unang-una yung sweldo nila malalaki (First of all, their salaries are much too high). They award to each other millions and even…This has to stop,” he said./ac