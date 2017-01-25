Poe confident Aquino will face independent commission probers

Senator Grace Poe expressed confidence on Wednesday that former President Benigno Aquino III would face an independent commission and “grab the opportunity” to explain his role in the Mamasapano operation that left 44 elite policemen dead two years ago.

Poe was chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs that investigated the Mamasapano incident during the last Congress.

While her committee found Aquino ultimately responsible for the Mamasapano incident, the senator admitted that the probe had “limitations” since Congress has no power to summon an incumbent leader.

“That was one of the limitations as Congress cannot compel the attendance of a president,” the senator said in a text message.

“Now that President Aquino is no longer the incumbent, the body that may be created could have the power to invite him,” Poe said, referring to an independent commission that President Rodrigo Duterte is proposing to reinvestigate the incident.

“I am sure he (Aquino) will grab the opportunity to explain his side or participation on the entire operation from planning to post execution,” Poe added.

It was Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who earlier said that Aquino may now be summoned by the commission since he had already lost his immunity from suit.

“They should investigate objectively, follow the evidence kahit saan umabot. Kahit umabot sa doorstep ng former president (Even though how far it goes, even to the former president’s doorstep),” Pimentel told reporters.

“If you’re a former President, you lose your so-called immunity from suit,” the Senate leader said./ac

