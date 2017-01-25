Damage to aggie, infra in south due to rains reaches P300M

Damage to agriculture and infrastructure due to rains from the tail-end of a cold front in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao has reached over P300 million.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mina Marasigan, the affected the regions are Western, Eastern and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga.

Thirteen areas were also placed under state of calamity: Cateel and Boston in Davao Oriental; Maguing, Lanao del Sur; Datu Montawal, Maguindanao; Loreto, Bunawan, San Luis, Esperanza, La Paz, Trento, Talocogon in Agusan del Sur; Las Nieves and Jabonga in Agusan del Norte.

Marasigan said that as of Wednesday, there were 8,155 families in evacuation centers in Cebu, Zamboanga del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Surigao.

Evacuees increased to 8,155 families from Tuesday’s 4,793 families.

Marasigan said a preemptive evacuation was carried out on Tuesday when the water levels of Aragon Dam reached 19.5 meters. It has a spilling level of 21 meters.

As of Wednesday, the rains eased a bit in Davao Oriental and residents near the dam were advised to go back to their homes. /ac