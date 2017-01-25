PNP can’t assure Medal of Valor for 42 Mamasapano commandos

The Philippine National Police (PNP) cannot assure that all 42 slain commandos of the Special Action Force who died in the Mamasapano bloodbath will receive the highly-coveted Medal of Valor, the highest medal a police or military officer could ever receive.

But without the assurance, PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said it would comply with President Duterte’s order to review the participation of 42 elite SAF men in the ill-fated operation against Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker Zulkifli Bin-Hir alias “Marwan” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao last January 25 and see if they’re qualified to receive a Valor honor.

“Wala po, we’re not saying that it’s going to be different. We’re going to do a review. Let’s wait for the result of the review based on the existing policies and procedure at kung ‘yan maging result susubmit ‘yan sa approving authority (if that will be the result, it will be submitted to the approving authority),” Carlos said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to give false hope but we will comply with the order of the commander in chief,” he said.

The Special Promotions, Awards and Decorations Board (SPADB) of the PNP’s Directorate for Personnel and Records Management only have five days to review the awards for 42 personnel because Duterte ordered the PNP give him the recommendation by the end of January.

Carlos said the SPADB will review the individual participation of the 42 troopers in the mission.

“Not everybody took on the role of the leader but as a team ‘yon ang dapat tignan (it should be looked into)—what was the overall role that contributed to the attainment of the mission,” he said.

“Hindi kasi pare-pareho ‘yung mga naging action nila but the end result they sacrificed their lives for this mission so kami pagaaralan namin kung qualified sila (Their actions aren’t the same, but the end result was they sacrificed their lives for this mission so we will study if they’re qualified), why not give it to them if they have sacrificed their life for that mission,” he added.

Of the 44 commandos who neutralized Marwan, only PO2 Romeo Cempron and Chief Inspector Gednat Tabdi posthumously received the Medal of Valor in Camp Crame for their outstanding bravery and gallantry during the operation.

Malacañang’s Official Gazette said the Valor medal is given to “any member of the Philippine National Police who have performed in action a deed of personal bravery and self-sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty so conspicuous as to distinguish himself clearly above his comrades in the performance of more than ordinary hazardous service.”

It said the Valor honor may only be given “if the enemy force is so overwhelming as compared to the government troops.”

Apart from the salary and pension, each awardee is entitled to a lifetime monthly gratuity of P20,000. JE