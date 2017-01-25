Duterte advised: Abolish ‘termite-infested’ PNP

A political analyst on Wednesday advised President Rodrigo Duterte to abolish the Philippine National Police (PNP) and create a new police organization instead amid the scandals hounding it.

“When you have a termite-infested organization like the PNP, the president has the authority to abolish it altogether,” University of the Philippines professor and political analyst Clarita Carlos said in an interview on Radyo Inquirer 990AM.

“Kung ang bahay mo puro anay, maraming termites, sunugin mo na lang at magtatag ka ng bago kasi ‘yung mga magagandang tao diyan sa PNP, nahahawa sa mga bulok,” she explained.

(If your house is full of termites, just burn it and build a new one, because the good people in the PNP will just be influenced by the rotten ones.)

The PNP and its chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, have been under fire over allegations that some cops are involved in illegal rackets such as “tokhang for ransom.”

A South Korean businessman, Jee Ick Joo, was taken by policemen from his home last October in the guise of an anti-drug operation. While his wife already pain the P5-million ransom, it was later revealed that he was killed by his abductors inside the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame.

Carlos pointed out that the president no longer needs legislation to abolish the PNP and build a new police organization.

“Just look at the authority of the president over various executive departments, kasi under ‘yun ng (because the PNP is under the) Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).”

She said she hopes Duterte would go for it because the murder of the Korean was “really unacceptable, (and was committed with) so much impunity.”

“How in heaven’s name, is the President wasting his time going all over the world asking people to invest only for them to be run on or to be killed. Maski ikaw, businessman ka, hindi ka magtutuntong sa bansa natin (If you were a businessman, you would not dare go to a country knowing you may just end up being killed),” she added.

‘Stop the antics’

Saying that much eas expected from the embattled dela Rosa, Carlos also urged the police chief to focus on the job and “stop his antics.”

“Well sana, kasi ang taas ng expectation natin sa kanya (We had high expectations for him) –he hit the ground running and he had many declarations, lamanan niya sana iyon, (he should fulfill that.)” she said.

“Tama na ‘yung pagtatakip niya, paiyak-iyak niya, we’ve had enough already, tama na yang mga ganyan ganyan (He should stop covering his men and crying; we have had enough already. He should stop his antics),” she added. IDL