Cop accused of raping factory worker inside car in Laguna

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A police officer assigned at the intelligence unit of the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) police was charged with the rape of a female factory worker in Calamba City in Laguna province, police said Wednesday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, CALABARZON police spokesperson, identified the suspect as Police Inspector Aaron Cabillan, 29, a member of the Regional Public Safety Batallion who has been assigned at the regional intelligence division.

Gaoiran, in an emailed report, said Cabillan was arrested by patrolling Calamba police around midnight on Monday after the police noticed a car strangely parked behind Robinson’s supermarket in

Barangay (village) Canlubang, the same village where the CALABARZON police headquarters is located. The policemen approached the vehicle and found Cabillan naked with a woman inside.

The woman, a 34-year-old factory worker, took this as a chance to scream for help, Gaoiran said.

Based on the account of the victim, Gaoiran said the woman was on her way home to Barangay Paciano around 11 p.m. when Cabillan drove by and forced her into his private car.

The woman said Cabillan held her at gunpoint and forced her to have sex with him. Cabillan was off duty when the rape happened. SFM