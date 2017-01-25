‘Women are reduced to their bodies,’ Robredo laments

For Vice President Leni Robredo, the country remains “patriarchal,” presenting difficulties for women despite gains in gender equality.

“We put ourselves in the cross-hairs of prejudice. We find ourselves reduced to our appearance and our bodies,” Robredo said in a speech at the Asia Women’s Summit in Pasay City.

“Maybe you are expected to smile and do nothing, when someone in the seat of power makes your knees the subject of a national discussion,” she added in a thinly-veiled jab at the November controversy without naming the man involved: no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Before their falling-out in December, Duterte, in a speech during the third anniversary of typhoon Yolanda, openly admitted that he and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez ogled Robredo’s knees during a Cabinet meeting.

In her speech about women empowerment, Robredo recalled this incident, as well as criticisms encountered during her eventually successful campaign for the vice presidency.

She recounted grumblings that she was “only popular because of my late husband, Jesse,” and being dismissed as inexperienced and knowing nothing about public service.

“Never mind that my extensive track record in public service spoke for me, and that I was already Congresswoman of the 3rd District of Camarines Sur when I campaigned,” Robredo said.

“I don’t know of many men in politics who are accused of inexperience, despite overwhelming proof to the contrary.”

She stressed that the legacy of the late Interior secretary, who died in an August 2012 plane crash, inspires her work.

But, she maintained: “Everyone who knows me up close knows I am my own person. I am my own woman. Jesse encouraged me to be so.” CDG