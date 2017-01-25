Angeles police chief, 7 others sacked over crimes vs Koreans

The chief of Angeles City police has been sacked from his post after seven of his men allegedly robbed three South Korean nationals under the pretext of conducting an illegal online gambling raid in December last year in Angeles, Pampanga.

Central Luzon police regional director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino relieved Senior Supt. Sidney Villaflor over the spate of kidnapping and extortion activities against Korean nationals in the town.

“Command responsibility,” Aquino said in a text message to INQUIRER.net when asked what was the reason behind Villaflor’s relief.

Senior Supt. Jose Hidalgo Jr. will replace Villaflor.

The seven officers allegedly involved in the robbery-extortion were: Police Officers 3 Arnold Nagayo, Roentjen Domingo, and Gomerson Evangelista; Police Officers 2 Richard King Agapito and Ruben Rodriguez; and Police Officers 1 Jayson Ibe and Mark Joseph Pineda.

All of them have been sacked according to PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Also relieved from their posts were Chief of Angeles City Police Station 5 Chief Inspector Wendel Arinas and his deputy commander Senior Inspector Rolando Yutuc.

On December 30, the seven cops allegedly barged into the Korean’s house at an upscale subdivision in Angeles City saying they were conducting an illegal online gaming raid.

When they found no evidence, the cops then took computers, jewelry, golf clubs, golf shoes and P10,000 cash from the house and held the Koreans at the police station for eight hours.

A friend of the victims then paid the police P300,000 to free them.

Also in Angeles City, South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo was abducted by PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group cops and extorted P5 million from his family before he was killed inside Camp Crame last October 18.

Before Jee and their house help was taken by the cops, they told Jee and his family that they were carrying out a drug raid.

Dela Rosa said they are looking into the possibility that Jee’s abductors, led by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel who is now detained in Crame, are connected with the seven Angeles City cops. IDL