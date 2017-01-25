Morales won’t get in way of new Mamasapano truth body

It’s up to President Rodrigo Duterte if he sees the need for a Truth Commission to dig deeper into the Mamasapano debacle two years ago, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said.

Asked for comment, Morales told reporters that she was not offended by the possibility of a new investigation to be held parallel to the probe currently being conducted on the controversy.

“That is his say, he is the President,” she said. “There is nothing that should prevent him from deciding if he should have a committee or commission to investigate the Mamasapano incident.”

“I am not offended. I stick and stand by my record. Whatever people say, I say look at our records at the Office of the Ombudsman,” she said.

Morales said the reckless imprudence complaints filed by the relatives of slain Special Action Force commandos against former President Benigno Aquino III are still pending preliminary investigation.

In fact, Aquino had recently sought an extension of the deadline to file his counter-affidavit to rebut the complaints, she said.

Aquino is accused of negligence when he let his close friend, now-dismissed Philippine National Police director-general Alan Purisima, to take charge of the so-called Oplan Exodus despite his suspension at the time pending a graft investigation.

Ombudsman prosecutors finally charged Purisima and former Special Action Forces head Getulio Napeñas before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday for usurpation of authority and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. IDL

