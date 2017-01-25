Customer hospitalized after chef throws chili powder into his eyes

A customer from South Wales, United Kingdom, who had complained about the food served to him and his wife, suffered burns in his eyes and body after the restaurant’s head chef threw a bowl of chili powder at him.

David and Michelle Evans were dining at the Prince of Bengal restaurant on Saturday evening when they told the waiter that the meat served to them was “tough and rubbery.” Outraged and furious, chef Kamrul Islam stormed off from the kitchen and the trio quarreled about the food. Islam returned to his place, but David followed him and urged him to apologize.

“To cut a long story short the chef came to our table he was extremely rude and aggressive and accused us of not wanting to pay for our food,” Michelle told The Telegraph. “He started swearing at me so David said ‘there’s no need to swear at my wife.’ The chef caused quite a scene and was shouting and swearing so David walked back to the kitchen door with him asking for an apology.”

Unexpectedly, Islam threw a bowl of chili powder into David’s eyes, which pained and blinded him for seconds. “The chef came to the door with a large bowl of chili powder which he threw at David’s face,” she said.

Michelle added: “He instantly thought he had been blinded and didn’t know what he’d thrown at him, he was shaking in shock, hanging on to the counter being sick thinking he was going to go blind.

“It was horrific. He said he’s never had so much pain in his life and was extremely distressed. Not one member of staff came to him to help or even ask if he was okay.”

David was brought to the nearby hospital where he underwent constant eye washes and treatment for his burns in his eyes, chest and hands due to the spilled chili crumbs.

On the other hand, Bangladesh-born Islam, who ran his restaurant for 18 years, told the news site that he threw the zesty ingredient to defend himself from David, whom he feared might punch his face. “I said I would reduce the bill which came to £82 (P5,112). I just wanted to get away. I went back into the kitchen where the husband followed me,” Islam said.

He added, “I was frightened and threw it at him. Chili will burn but it is not life-threatening. I’ve been running this restaurant here for 18 years and I’ve never had to do anything like this. I’m very upset by it all.”

The local police was investigating the case, the report said. Gianna Francesca Catolico