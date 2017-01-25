De Lima hits proliferation of fake news

She was allegedly thrown out of a Berlin Conference Hall, slapped by her arch nemesis, the secretary of justice, and pole-danced for a high-profile convict.

Not only that. Queen Elizabeth purportedly congratulated the Senate for ousting her, while former US President Barack Obama called her “abnormal” for standing firm against Mr. Duterte’s drug war.

These are just some of the things Sen. Leila de Lima learned about herself online in the seemingly parallel universe of fake news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alarmed by the “deliberate” escalation and deceptive power of false reports, De Lima on Tuesday called for an inquiry into the spread of untruths online, noting that the deliberate spread of such stories has destroyed reputations, threatened families, damaged political careers and endangered the freedom of choice.

“I am here to say enough is enough,” said De Lima, citing hurtful false stories that have targeted not just herself but her family.

“I am fortunate to have the strength to stand up and defend myself, but my relatives and family members who have done nothing to deserve being at the receiving end of these lies should not have to be obliged to even acknowledge these lies,” De Lima said.

In a privilege speech, De Lima expressed support for separate resolutions that Senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Francis Pangilinan earlier filed also seeking a legislative investigation into the spread of fake news.

She said addressing fake news was “a matter needing legislative attention,” as fake information is now a “weapon that is being wielded against the Filipino people and their exercise of their rights.”