No conspiracy talks at LP fellowship night

No conspiracy nor plot for the President’s ouster was ever discussed during the “purely social” fellowship night of Liberal Party (LP) members on Thursday, according to an opposition lawmaker.

Vice President Leni Robredo, the LP interim chair, former President Benigno Aquino III, chair emeritus, and Sen. Francis Pangilinan, interim president, were among the party leaders who addressed the gathering to celebrate their 71st anniversary held in a Quezon City restaurant.

“[But] the message was purely thanking those who came—and there were many—and that the unity of the party is appreciated. But more than that, it was purely a social event,” said Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, an LP member who was present at the dinner.

“[There was] no conspiracy. Although as far as the President is concerned, there are conspirators in the group,” he told a press briefing. —DJ YAP