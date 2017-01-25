4,000 human rights victims to get compensation

Some 4,000 victims of human rights violations would make up the first group of recipients of monetary compensation from the government for the ordeals they went through under the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, according to the President’s spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Malacañang on Tuesday hailed the impending release of remuneration to the first batch of human rights victims during martial law.

“The decision to release initial monetary reparations to human rights victims is welcome news to us all,” Abella said in a press briefing.

Members of the claims board met with President Duterte last week to report on the progress of their review of the claims filed by thousands of who were abused and tortured during the Marcos dictatorship.