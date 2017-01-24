3 cops, civilian tagged in Korean’s kidnap-slay on BI lookout bulletin

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration has included three policemen and a civilian tagged in the murder of a Korean national in its immigration lookout bulletin.

The BI is now on the lookout for SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas, PO2 Christopher Baldovino and a civilian, Ramon Yalung. Isabel, Villegas and Baldovino are now in government custody and have given their statements on the crime.

BI spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang said the four personalities were placed in the ILBO on Tuesday afternoon signed by deputy commissioner Estanislao Canta.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ILBO will be posted in all international airports and seaports, which means that the said personalities are now in the BI’s derogatory list.

The BI issued the ILBO upon orders of the Department of Justice. The list also includes three personalities only known by their aliases “Sir Dumlao,” “Jerry,” “Ding” and several other John Does.

Mangrobang admitted that it would be more difficult for them to identify the personalities only known by their aliases.

“Those with only aliases, we would have no way of identifying them,” she said.

With an ILBO out against Sta. Isabel et al, this means that immigration officers are now tasked to watch out for them and inform the Philippine National Police or National Bureau of Investigation if they attempt to leave the country.

Sta. Isabel and the three others were tagged in the abduction and murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, who was snatched under the guise of an anti-illegal drugs operation in October last year and was later murdered. SFM