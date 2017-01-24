Deserving SAF 44 men to receive Medal of Valor – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte is wondering why only two Special Action Force (SAF) commandos who took part in the Mamasapano operation received the Medal of Valor.

“The highest honor that I can give really, ako ba personal, the highest is to award them the Medal of Valor,” Duterte said in a speech on Tuesday before the families of the slain SAF troopers in Malacanang.

The Medal of Valor is the highest honor given to members of Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The President instructed PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to look into the records of the slain SAF members.

“Look into it. I’m directing you now. Give me the result probably at the end of the month. Tutal nandiyan naman iyong records. Hindi naman kailangan mag-imbestiga. If you think as a soldier that the 44 deserved the Valor, then recommend it and I will give all of the soldiers, the 44,” he said.

On Tuesday, Duterte met with the families of the slain commandos a day before the second anniversary of the Mamasapano bloodbath.

In a speech, Johny Anniban, father of one of the fallen policemen, asked Duterte why only two were given the Medal of Valor.

“For the SAF troopers who died, why only two of them were given the Medal of Valor? How about the other 42 troopers?” Anniban said.

Duterte responded: So they are asking, bakit dalawa lang ang [Medal of ] Valor? Eh lahat naman sila namatay, nagpaputok rin. Of course, they have the enemy crosshair. They directed the direction of their arms in the line of fire.

Anniban also asked Duterte to declare January 25 a National Memorial Day.

The President assured the families that he would set “A Day of Remembrance” for the troopers.

“I will set a day. It will be known as “A Day of Remembrance” for the SAF 44,” he said.

“Maraming memorial dito. Memorial Circle. Memorial na punerarya. Marami na. Memorial na cemetery. Ibahin naman natin. A Day of Remembrance. O, di ba?” he added.