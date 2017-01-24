Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Duterte: Mamasapano mission was a CIA operation

/ 06:09 PM January 24, 2017
duterte saf

President Rodrigo Duterte. MARLON RAMOS/INQUIRER PHOTO

It was a CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) operation.

This was the claim of President Rodrigo Duterte, referring to the botched Mamasapano operation, which killed 44 troopers of the Special Action Force (SAF) in January 2015.

“Bakit ninyo tinago na iyon was an operation of the CIA?” Duterte said in a speech before the families of the gallant SAF troopers in Malacañang.

Duterte met with the families of the slain troopers a day before the second anniversary of the Mamasapano massacre.

The commander in chief said the operation to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, was an operation of the United States CIA.

“Let it brought out in the open. It was an American adventure with the cooperation of some and apparently with your blessing,” he said, referring to former President Benigno Aquino III. RAM

