The Board of Trustees of Kabayan Partylist on Wednesday announced the removal of Herminio “Harry” Roque as its member and partylist representative.

In a statement, the board said the decision was a result of “careful and thorough deliberation” based on consultations with its party members and supporters.

The Board of Trustees said Roque’s “behavior, acts, and statements (were) severely damaging to the Partylist.”

