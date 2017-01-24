Duterte urged to take back ‘policy’ of absolving cops

An opposition lawmaker on Tuesday called on President Rodrigo Duterte to take back the policy of absolving cops that promoted a culture of impunity emboldening rogue cops to commit crimes in the name of the drug war.

In a press conference at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin called on the president to take back his policy of not allowing cops to go to prison in their mission to fight drug pushers and drug lords.

“There is a presidential policy na kapag ang pulis, gumawa ng anumang bagay (when a police does anything), do as you please. In the name of the war against drugs,” Villarin said.

Villarin said this was a state policy declared by Duterte at the time of the rub-out by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group led by Supt. Marvin Marcos in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. — whose son is a drug lord in Eastern Visayas — at a subprovincial jail in Baybay.

Villarin said this policy would remain even if the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa would resign from his post at the height of the killing of a Korean national at the grounds of the PNP headquarters.

President Duterte himself cleared Dela Rosa and said there was no criminal intent on his part even though the killing happened under his nose.

“Under this presidential policy, kahit sinong ipalit ni President Duterte as PNP chief, susunod sa ganung palisiya (whoever President Duterte appoints next as PNP chief, it will still follow that policy),” Villarin said.

Villarin said the President should take back this policy to stop the culture of impunity that emboldens rogue cops.

“The rest of the police officials down to the rank and file will also do what they please as long as it is in the name of the war on drugs, that as of which there is no end in sight,” Villarin said.

“The President should take back this policy. No one is above the law, even the President himself,” he added.

Rogue cops committing crimes in the name of the drug war came to light following the alleged kidnapping and killing of South Korean national Jee Ick Joo in the PNP grounds allegedly by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel in October last year.

The Korean national was strangled inside a car just parked near the building where Dela Rosa holds office, rousing criticisms against Dela Rosa over a murder that happened under his nose. JE

