1 dead, thousands flee as rains continue to batter Mindanao

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte – A 16-year-old boy was killed and thousands fled their homes anew as heavy rains continued to pound southern Mindanao, triggering landslides and floods, disaster and local officials on Tuesday said.

Classes at all levels have been suspended in Compostela Valley province since Monday as moderate to heavy rains brought by a cold-front pelted the province, causing rivers to nearly burst their banks.

In New Bataan town in Compostela Valley, a teenage boy said to be suffering from a mental illness was swept away as he tried to cross a swollen river in Magangit village around 8 a.m. on Monday, according to Raul Villocino, provincial disaster action officer. The boy’s body was recovered at 3 p.m. the same day.

At least 158 families fled to evacuation centers as flooding hit several villages of Nabunturan town, Compostela Valley’s capital, according to provincial spokesperson Fe Maestre.

Gov. Jayvee Tyrone Uy on Monday ordered the suspension of classes at all levels throughout the province and kept the order up on Tuesday “as high risks due to the heavy downpour” persisted.

“We are still assessing the situation as seven municipalities have already been affected,” Villocino said on whether the province would be declared under a state of calamity so funds for assistance to those affected could be released./rga

