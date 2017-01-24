Lacson: Sta. Isabel’s wife knows ‘hearsay,’ won’t speak at Senate

Senator Panfilo Lacson has rejected an appeal of SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel’s wife to appear at a Senate inquiry on the abduction and killing of a Korean businessman.

Sta. Isabel is the principal accused in the abduction and murder of 53-year-old South Korean national businessman Jee Ick-Joo, who was taken from his home in Angeles City, Pampanga, last October 18, 2016.

READ: Cops in ‘tokhang for ransom’ targeted

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nakikiusap pa kung pwedeng dumalo. Hindi ko pinayagan kasi hearsay yung kanyang ipapahayag, yung kanyang ite-testify,” Lacson said of Sta. Isabel’s wife, Jinky, in an interview over dzMM on Tuesday.

“Bukod pa dun sa sinabi n’ya na tinap nya o ni-record n’yang conversation, e baka madamay pa kami sa wiretapping,” the senator said.

Lacson chairs the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, which is set to investigate alleged “tokhang for ransom” activities reportedly being perpetrated by rogue cops.

READ: Lacson seeks Senate inquiry into ‘tokhang for ransom’

The wife is claiming that Sta. Isabel is being used as a fall guy by his colleagues at the Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG)

Sta. Isabel’s wife is saying that she has a recording of a conversation between her husband and Supt. Raphael Dumlao, acting chief of the AIDG. She claims that the conversation would clear Sta. Isabel of the abduction and murder of Jee.

READ: Cop in kidnap of Korean gives up to NBI, not PNP

Lacson could not say if Sta. Isabel would attend the Senate probe, saying it would depend on the PNP leadership which has custody over him.

“Sila ang may custody although kasi nag-issue ng arrest warrant ang Angeles RTC (regional Trial Court) baka kailangan magpaalam sa korte. Sa kanila na ‘yan kung madadala nila,” he said.

But even without Sta. Isabel, Lacson said the committee could proceed with its probe based on investigations by the PNP, the Anti-Kidnapping Group and the National Bureau of Investigation. CBB