Duterte to meet with SAF 44 kin on eve of massacre’s 2nd anniversary

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to meet with the families of the slain 44 Special Action Force (SAF) personnel in Malacañang a day before the second anniversary of the bloody encounter.

Duterte is set to have a dialogue with the family of the slain commandos inside the Heroes Hall at 4 p.m. Around 100 guests are expected to attend the event with the President.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano is expected to deliver a message during the event.

In a speech last week, Duterte said there were still “disturbing issues” on the Mamasapano encounter, which killed 44 SAF troopers in an operation to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, last year.

“I’ll meet the widows and I’d like to talk to them, to the officials. I’m not trying to scare anybody. I’m not trying to go into politics again,” he said.

“I don’t want to bring this up but there are still disturbing issues surrounding Mamasapano. I only have one question for all,” he added.

The commander in chief questioned the absence of military air assets during the whole day encounter with members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella assured that justice would be served for the slain commandos.

“Justice continues,” Abella told reporters.

Asked whether this would affect the ongoing peace talks with the MILF, the Palace official said “I’m sure the peace process continues.”

Former President Benigno Aquino III has claimed responsibility over the botched operation but blamed police officials, admitting there was lack of coordination with the military regarding the operation. IDL