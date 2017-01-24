MMDA: ‘No window hours’ policy extended up to July

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday that it was extending to July the implementation of the “no window hours” policy currently covering 26 major roads in Metro Manila.

According to MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos, the Metro Manila Council has agreed to extend the policy, seeing its effectiveness in improving traffic flow, particularly on Edsa. In December, the agency’s traffic survey showed that travel time from Roxas Boulevard to Monumento and vice versa was reduced by almost 30 minutes.

The policy which was introduced in October prohibits vehicles banned for the day under the number coding scheme from using 24 major roads in Metro Manila from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Previously, they were allowed to go out in the streets between the window hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The policy is being implemented in all roads in the cities of Makati, Mandaluyong and Las Piñas; Edsa, Roxas Boulevard, C5 (from Commonwealth Avenue to South Superhighway) and Alabang-Zapote Road (from Alabang to Real Street/Quirino Avenue).

Also covered are Taft Avenue (from Lawton to Redemptorist), South Superhighway (from President Quirino Avenue to Nichols Interchange), Shaw Boulevard, Ortigas Avenue (from Santolan to Imelda Avenue), Aurora Boulevard/R. Magsaysay Boulevard, España, Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, A. Bonifacio Avenue, Rizal Avenue and Northern Coastal;

C.M. Recto Avenue (from Roxas Boulevard to Legarda); A.H. Lacson Avenue, President Quirino Avenue, G. Araneta Avenue, Sgt. Rivera (from N. Domingo to R10), A. Mabini Street, McArthur Highway and Marcos Highway.