Cop killed, Mikey Arroyo hurt in Pampanga accident

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A policeman died in a car crash that also injured former Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo on Monday afternoon (Jan. 23) at a portion of the FVR Megadike in Bacolor town.

PO2 Alexander Villamin, who was assigned to the Police Regional Public Safety Battalion in Central Luzon, was killed when his Honda Civic sedan crashed into a Toyota Hilux sports utility vehicle carrying Arroyo and Edward Mendoza Montevergin, who were hurt.

The accident took place at 3:30 p.m. along Maliwalu village, on the eastern side of the megadike, police said. Arroyo was being driven to Porac town by John Frederick Macaraig.

Arroyo suffered a gash on the head, and has been moved to the St. Luke’s Hospital.

Arroyo served as second district congressman from 2004 to 2010. SFM