Cops take modified anti-drug drive ‘Taphang’ to Camp Aguinaldo

The Philippine National Police on Monday has taken its anti-drug and anti-criminality campaign, Oplan Taphang, to the military’s main headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“Rather than knocking on the doors of [these] houses na alam naman natin na ang haharap ay mga kasambahay, may aso pa siguro. Wala naman magsisisuko dyan,” Quezon City Police District Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar told enlisted personnel and residents of the camp.

(Rather than knocking on the doors of these houses where chances are police would be met by maids and dogs and not by drug suspects who would surrender, authorities opted for a dialogue-meeting with residents.)

“Taphang” means “tapok” (gather) and hangyo (request), and is implemented nationwide. It is a modified version of the Tokhang, which meant to knock and plead, police said.

When President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office last year, his administration launched a ferocious crackdown on drugs that has left thousands killed.

Around 150 enlisted personnel (EP), residents, village officials and students attended the dialogue held at the EP Consolidated Mess Hall on Monday afternoon.

Camp Aguinaldo, aside from being the country’s main headquarters of the military, also houses the headquarters of the Department of National Defense and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Several families of soldiers and officers also reside at the camp.

“We want to talk with homeowners themselves and present our program to start the confidence building,” Eleazar said./ac