Mikey Arroyo hurt in Pampanga road accident

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Former Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo was hurt in a vehicular accident on Monday afternoon as he drove to Porac town via the FVR Megadike.

He suffered a gash on the head and is being treated at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta Hospital here.

Details of the 4 p.m. accident have not yet been released. Arroyo, who served as second district congressman from 2004 to 2010, was brought to the hospital by Vice Governor Dennis Pineda./rga

ADVERTISEMENT