Cop in Korean slay could be a fall guy—Aguirre

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is looking into the possibility that Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel is a “fall guy,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Monday.

“Based on his statement, he was only framed up and had nothing to do with the death of Jee (Ick Joo),” Aguirre told reporters.

He said Sta. Isabel and his wife Jinky submitted evidence showing that he has nothing to do with Jee’s death.

Among the evidence submitted was the receipt from a bookstore dated Oct. 18, 2016 or the time Jee was abducted.

Sta. Isabel claimed that he was at a bookstore in Metro Manila with a child of his superior, Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Illegal Drugs Group Superintendent Rafael Dumlao.

Aguirre also met with Jinky who told him that Dumlao as well as PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao instructed her husband to follow the “script” on Jee’s case.

Aguirre said Jinky submitted a recording of a phone conversation where it was mentioned the planned killing of the police officers and made it appear that they were the ones responsible for kidnapping and killing Jee.

Aside from the recording, Aguirre said Jinky also submitted a closed circuit television footage (CCTV) on a Toyota Hilux used in the actual abduction of Jee.

“She submitted proof supporting her husband’s defense, particularly a CCTV footage showing two identical Hilux units with the same license plate number and color but have a few differences,” he said.

Another CCTV footage submitted, according to Aguirre, was the visit of Rafael Dumlao and Senior Superintendent Allan Macapagal to their house.

“If this evidence is true, then there is a well-planned operation,” Aguirre said. RAM/RGA