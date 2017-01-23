PNP chief Bato: SPO3 Sta. Isabel is lying

It was obvious that SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, the primary suspect in the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, was lying about his claim that he has nothing to do with the brazen murder of Jee inside Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said on Monday.

Dela Rosa spoke to Sta. Isabel when he was brought to the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group headquarters, also in Crame where the killing took place on the night of October 18, from the National Bureau of Investigation last Friday.

Members of the PNP AKG served the arrest warrant for kidnapping with homicide against Sta. Isabel while he was under the NBI’s custody. He is now temporarily detained at the PNP Custodial Center.

“Parang puro self-defense. Puro alibi. ‘Yung taong naipit na gumagawa ng mga storya, halata mo naman ‘yon kahit na hindi ako graduate ng Psychology. I’ve been investigating noon noon pa. Alam ko ang taong nagsisinungaling. I’m not judging him but I know my men,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference on Monday.

(It’s all self-defense and alibis. You can tell if a person is caught making up a story even though you aren’t a graduate of Psychology. I’ve been investigating ever since before. I can tell if a person is lying.)

Asked what was the mood during his meeting with Sta. Isabel, he said it was calm, even telling the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group officer to “relax.”

Dela Rosa said he’s not mad at Sta. Isabel anymore because he’s already behind bars.

“Hindi na ako galit sa kanya kasi nakakulong na siya. Ngayon nakakulong na okay na ako,” he said.

(I’m not angry anymore because he’s already in jail. Now that he’s there, I’m okay.)

Sta. Isabel denied his involvement in the abduction of Jee from his house in Angeles, Pampanga and eventually his killing inside the PNP headquarters in Quezon City.

Sta. Isabel’s wife Jinky, in a press conference at their residence, also said her husband is innocent of the crime. She said Sta. Isabel’s team leader at AIDG Supt. Rafael Dumlao pressured him to take part in the “operation” against Jee but he declined. JE/rga