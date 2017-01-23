Honest cabbie gets job offer in Australia, scholarships for children

BAGUIO CITY—A taxi driver who returned the belongings left by an Australian businessman here last week was gifted with scholarships for his children and a job offer in an unnamed Australian firm.

Reggie Cabututan, 30, said he was surprised by the gesture of the owners of the Calle Uno building here, where Australian Trent Shields was dropped off on Jan. 17.

“All I did was go back and return [Shields’] belongings when I realized he left them at the back seat of the taxi cab,” Cabututan said after he was honored by the city government in its Monday flag ceremony.

The scholarships and the job offer were announced in the ceremony by Ace Estrada II, managing director of Calle Uno. He said Shields’ equipment and belongings were worth P1 million.

Cabututan lives in Rosario, La Union province, and travels to Baguio to work. RAM/rga

