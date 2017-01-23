Ex-BI exec in alleged Jack Lam bribe case faces contempt raps

Senator Joel Villanueva is considering filing contempt charges against a former official of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for alleged failure to disclose to a Senate panel a purported P50-million bribe offer by gambling tycoon Jack Lam.

Villanueva disclosed this plan of the Senate committee on labor, employment and human resources development, which he chairs, during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee on the bribery scandal on Monday.

The senator lamented that former BI Associate Commissioner Al Argosino faced the hearing of the labor committee last December 7 but did not mention the P50 million that he and another colleague had allegedly received from Lam.

But just days after appearing in the hearing, Argosino and another BI Associate Commissioner, Michael Robles, admitted in a press conference that they had received the bribe money. They later turned over P30 million of the amount to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

“Hawak-hawak na pala nila itong P50 million na ito kay Jack Lam noong humarap sila sa amin. Nakakasama ng loob Mr. Chairman dahil harap-harapan, pagdating sa amin ay nagsinungaling itong dating associate commissioner ng BI,” Villanueva told the blue ribbon committee, where Argosino and Robles were also invited as resource persons.

“I just like to put on record that this representation expresses his agitation and indignation at Atty. Al Argosino’s actions and failure to disclose this information at that time he had already received the P50 million from Jack Lam and Wally Sombero.”

“I’d like to manifest my absolute disgust at what he did and we’re contemplating and exploring our options, such as considering filing contempt charges against (Argosino). This representation believes that he’s liable of perjury for having provided false statements thru withholding information in the Senate,” Villanueva said. CBB/rga