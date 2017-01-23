Breastmilk, not goat’s milk, still best for babies, says FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against substituting goat’s milk for breastmilk based on a group’s claim on social media.

In an advisory posted on its website, the FDA said there was no truth to the claim of “Dairy Goat Philippines” that goat’s milk can be used as a breastfeeding substitute.

“The public is warned that claims on the use of goat’s milk … as an alternate or substitute for breastmilk undermine the importance and relevance of breastfeeding as the source of adequate and safe nutrition for infants,” it stressed.

The FDA made the clarification in Advisory No. 2017-001 after Dairy Goat Philippines, through its Facebook page, claimed that goat’s milk has more bioactive components needed for infant development.

According to the group, goat’s milk has “a unique protein profile which makes it easy to digest.” It also has the right protein quality, making it “ideal for babies prone to allergies.”

However, the FDA said these claims violated Executive Order No. 51 or the “National Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, Breastmilk Supplement and Other Related Products.”

Under the law, false claims may lead to imprisonment of two months to one year, and a fine ranging from P1,000 to P30,000.

“Therefore, the public is discouraged from patronizing the promotional schemes of Dairy Goat Philippines in promoting goat’s milk in place of breastmilk and breastfeeding,” it added.