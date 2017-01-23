MMDA: No number coding exemptions for now

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended indefinitely the issuance of exemptions to the number coding system pending a review of the traffic policy.

MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos said on Saturday that the review was necessary because of a surge in applications from private motorists in recent months.

According to him, given the sudden increase in vehicles in Metro Manila, the granting of exemptions “might defeat the purpose” of the number coding scheme. However, he did not say how many applications the MMDA has received.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the traffic scheme officially known as the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), among those who can apply for exemption are media personnel using their private cars for work, medical practitioners responding to emergency cases and owners of vehicles ferrying individuals in need of immediate medical attention. Automatically exempted are emergency vehicles and government service and diplomatic vehicles, among others.

Under the UVVRP, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 are banned on the road on Monday; 3 and 4 every Tuesday; 5 and 6 on Wednesday; 7 and 8 on Thursday; and 9 and 0 on Friday.

Zipper lane goes zip

Earlier, the MMDA shelved its proposal to implement a “zipper lane” from Main Avenue to Guadix Drive to ease congestion on the southbound lane of Edsa, especially during rush hour.

Orbos, however, said they would continue to look for solutions to address congestion in the Cubao-Ortigas corridor, one of the most congested areas on the thoroughfare.

Among the options they were considering were opening up more roads, including building a new access road in the Santolan area; stricter enforcement of the no-illegal parking policy; and easing traffic flow in areas near schools, restaurants and other establishments.

“We need to exert effort to find all ways and means to reduce congestion and make vehicles move before we even consider other measures that are being pushed such as the odd-even scheme,” Orbos said.



Truck firm faces sanctions

Meanwhile, the MMDA will seek the suspension of the franchise of an 18-wheel trailer truck that fell on its side and snarled traffic flow for about 15 hours on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on Thursday.

Orbos said the agency was also set to file legal cases such as negligence resulting in damage to property against the owner of the truck, DV Lindo Construction.

“This incident will set in motion our action to pursue legal retribution against operators of vehicles, especially cargo trucks, which do damage to government property and cause traffic congestion and much inconvenience to the public,” Orbos said in a statement on Sunday.

The driver, identified as Jorge de Asis, claimed he lost control of the truck that was carrying two shipping containers around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19. The truck fell on its side and damaged the center island. —WITH REPORTS FROM ERIKA SAULER