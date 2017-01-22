Palace vows justice for Jee Ick-joo
Justice will be served to the family of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, Malacañang assured on Sunday as it belatedly expressed disgust over the grisly kidnap-slay case.
“We are outraged by the abduction and slay of a South Korean executive inside Camp Crame,” Ernesto Abella, President Duterte’s spokesperson, said in a statement.
He added: “We assure everyone that there will be no whitewash or cover-up. We will not tolerate corrupt, abusive (and) errant policemen who betray the organization and the men and women in uniform who continue their faithful, dedicated and loyal service to the country.”
