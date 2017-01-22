Cops nab 3 suspected ‘shabu’ suppliers in Quezon buy-busts

LUCENA CITY – At least three suspected drug pushers all operating in Tiaong town in Quezon province were arrested by policemen in three separate buy-bust operations Saturday, police said Sunday.

“The group was the identified supplier of ‘shabu’ (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to local drug users composed of vendors, truck drivers and their crews and even bus conductors passing the Maharlika Highway route here in Southern Tagalog,” said Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director.

Tiaong anti-illegal drug operatives, acting on information from concerned citizens, conducted three successive anti-drug operations in Barangay Lalig and Cabatang from afternoon until evening that resulted in the arrest of Angelito Harina, 32, aka “Tolits,” Michael Garces, 37, and Elaine Tabuzo, 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through link analysis and information from the community, we have built up a case against ‘Tolits’ that led to his arrest and two other members of the local drug group,” Armamento said.

The three yielded several small plastics of shabu, all ready for distribution, worth P3,000 and drug paraphernalia. JE/rga